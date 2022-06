(Ames, IA) -- Crews in Ames are getting ready for a major road project on the Iowa State University campus. A week from today (Monday) work will begin on connecting the East Gateway Bridge over University Avenue. The $10-million project will create a pedestrian route between Jack Trice Stadium and game-day parking. University Boulevard traffic will be one lane in both directions for about four weeks. There will also be periodic overnight closures, from June 28-July 1st. The I-S-U athletic department is paying for the quarter-mile long, elevated walkway with donor funds.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO