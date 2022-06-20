ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mothers support for Baltimore city state's attorney candidate

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen mothers who have lost...

foxbaltimore.com

wypr.org

Sam Cogen, Democratic candidate for Baltimore City Sheriff

Now, another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Joining Tom is Sam Cogen. He is a candidate in the Democratic primary for Sheriff of Baltimore City. Unlike the Baltimore Police Commissioner, who is appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council, the Sheriff is elected.
foxbaltimore.com

Summer arrives but can council plan stem the violence?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was more than a month ago when six city council members demanded a short-term crime plan in anticipation of a violent summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded with a plan that included additional overtime for officers and high visibility in high crime areas. After...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Sheriff's Office in hot seat at Council budget hearing

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office was in the hot seat at City Hall. Sheriff John Anderson and other leaders of the office fielded questioned from some members of Baltimore City Council during a budget hearing. Many questions centered on the process of evictions, serving warrants...
wypr.org

Newsmaker: Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison

Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
wypr.org

Ferguson, Mfume endorse Wes Moore for governor

Author and entrepreneur Wes Moore picked up two significant endorsements for his campaign for Governor Tuesday, from Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume. Ferguson had refrained from weighing in on the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field until Tuesday. The only previous endorsement he made was for fellow District...
wypr.org

Ousted chief auditor for BCPS appeals firing to state

The Baltimore County Schools’ chief auditor, who was fired by the school board last month, is appealing that decision to the state board of education. In a letter to the state board, Andrea Barr said her termination was unlawful. In 2019 two board members initiated a campaign of pressure and threats to interfere with the work of her office, she added.
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor PM Smith: 'Crime is a number one issue. Always. Every week.'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a local business owner and married father of two, Trevor White, was fatally shot right outside his home, concerns for the safety of Baltimore city residents’ are quickly growing. FOX45 News Rielle Creighton spoke with prominent faith leader Pastor PM Smith on the morning...
rifnote.com

Aide to Baltimore council president busted on gun, drug charges

On June 6, a 24-year-old woman named Jade Kala Johnson was arrested in Baltimore for suspected drug dealing charges as well as a gun crime. Since we’re talking about Charm City, that story would barely be worthy of mention in the local papers in most cases since such offenses take place on a daily or even hourly basis. What made this arrest more noteworthy however is the fact that Ms. Johnson is a top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby. He and his crime-fighting wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, basically run Baltimore. Seeing one of his top aides take a charge like this certainly seems out of character to say the least. And for once, the suspect wasn’t immediately let off with a slap on the wrist. She wasn’t released from jail until Friday. (Baltimore Sun)
foxbaltimore.com

Nick Mosby reports zero campaign contributions over the past six months

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has received zero campaign contributions since January, according to a new filing with the Maryland State Board of Elections. The filing comes after the state told Fox45 News Mosby's campaign was past due in campaign finance reporting, noting last week...
NBC Washington

DC Primary Election: Mayor, Council Races in Spotlight

Primary election day has arrived in Washington, D.C., and voters will make their picks in a four-way race for mayor, two wide-open D.C. Council contests and more. Current Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Members Trayon White and Robert White are the Democratic frontrunners. The majority of D.C.'s voters are registered as Democrats, and it's likely that whoever wins the Democratic ticket will win the general election in November.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Defense Attorney Kenneth Ravenell Sentenced To Nearly 5 Years In Prison For Money Laundering Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was convicted last December after a 16-day trial. Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It is estimated that he laundered over $1 million using his law firm’s bank accounts. Prosecutors contended that Ravenell also used his firm’s resources to arrange payments to attorneys hired to represent other members of the conspiracy, and to make investments on behalf of a client who was a drug trafficker. Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding. Attorney Joshua Treem and Sean Gordon, a private investigator who worked for Ravenell, were acquitted of charges including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding. Ravenell’s sentence will followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said.
