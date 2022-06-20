Mothers support for Baltimore city state's attorney candidate

Now, another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Joining Tom is Sam Cogen. He is a candidate in the Democratic primary for Sheriff of Baltimore City. Unlike the Baltimore Police Commissioner, who is appointed by the Mayor and approved by the City Council, the Sheriff is elected.
A Baltimore circuit court judge ordered Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Tuesday (June 21) to appear in court on Aug. 12 to defend herself against charges of violating his gag order when she spoke about a murder case during a radio show, The Baltimore Sun reports. Judge John...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — State and federal lawmakers are calling for further investigation after Project Baltimore exposed how Baltimore City students with disabilities may not be getting the education they deserve under the law. This comes on the heels of an alarming Inspector General for Education report exposing widespread grade...
Several Maryland gubernatorial candidates reported at least six-figure campaign war chests ahead of the primary election with early voting set to begin July 7.
The post Several Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Enter the Homestretch with Huge War Chests appeared first on The Washington Informer.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was more than a month ago when six city council members demanded a short-term crime plan in anticipation of a violent summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded with a plan that included additional overtime for officers and high visibility in high crime areas. After...
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office was in the hot seat at City Hall. Sheriff John Anderson and other leaders of the office fielded questioned from some members of Baltimore City Council during a budget hearing. Many questions centered on the process of evictions, serving warrants...
The judge in the Keith Davis Jr. case wants to see Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby in court. Defense attorneys filed a motion last week for Mosby to be held in contempt after they said she made comments regarding the case during a radio interview despite the judge issuing a gag order.
Welcome to this Summer Solstice edition of Midday. Today is the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer. For all that summer has to recommend it, it is also a time when crime typically spikes in cities throughout the United States. Like cities across the country,...
To help you make a decision in the Governor's race this year, we reached out to all of the candidates that have filed for the Primary and asked them a set of five questions. Our third question, "What role, if any, should the governor play in working to reduce crime in Baltimore City?"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge ordered Tuesday that Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby should appear in court to defend herself against charges she violated the gag order in the case of Keith Davis Jr. The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Author and entrepreneur Wes Moore picked up two significant endorsements for his campaign for Governor Tuesday, from Senate President Bill Ferguson and Baltimore Congressman Kweisi Mfume. Ferguson had refrained from weighing in on the crowded Democratic gubernatorial field until Tuesday. The only previous endorsement he made was for fellow District...
The Baltimore County Schools’ chief auditor, who was fired by the school board last month, is appealing that decision to the state board of education. In a letter to the state board, Andrea Barr said her termination was unlawful. In 2019 two board members initiated a campaign of pressure and threats to interfere with the work of her office, she added.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a local business owner and married father of two, Trevor White, was fatally shot right outside his home, concerns for the safety of Baltimore city residents’ are quickly growing. FOX45 News Rielle Creighton spoke with prominent faith leader Pastor PM Smith on the morning...
Editor’s note: This list was updated at 12:20 p.m. June 21 to add endorsements from Progressive Maryland. Bethesda Beat will continue to update the list as new endorsements are announced. For the past decade, Montgomery County has been comprised of eight multimember state legislative districts – each represented by...
On June 6, a 24-year-old woman named Jade Kala Johnson was arrested in Baltimore for suspected drug dealing charges as well as a gun crime. Since we’re talking about Charm City, that story would barely be worthy of mention in the local papers in most cases since such offenses take place on a daily or even hourly basis. What made this arrest more noteworthy however is the fact that Ms. Johnson is a top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby. He and his crime-fighting wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, basically run Baltimore. Seeing one of his top aides take a charge like this certainly seems out of character to say the least. And for once, the suspect wasn’t immediately let off with a slap on the wrist. She wasn’t released from jail until Friday. (Baltimore Sun)
As the chief of Baltimore’s Trauma Response Team, Dr. Andre Humphrey says it’s a familiar place to be: frustrated. "I think it’s all political," he said. "I can’t understand to save my life that they recognize we’re a city in crisis and we have an organization, boots on the ground that they just choose to ignore."
The nation may have officially marked Juneteenth this week to commemorate the end of slavery, but for enslaved people in Prince George’s County, it did not come in June of 1865. While the country has largely come to mark June 19 in remembrance of emancipation, the date actually refers...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby has received zero campaign contributions since January, according to a new filing with the Maryland State Board of Elections. The filing comes after the state told Fox45 News Mosby's campaign was past due in campaign finance reporting, noting last week...
Primary election day has arrived in Washington, D.C., and voters will make their picks in a four-way race for mayor, two wide-open D.C. Council contests and more. Current Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Members Trayon White and Robert White are the Democratic frontrunners. The majority of D.C.'s voters are registered as Democrats, and it's likely that whoever wins the Democratic ticket will win the general election in November.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high-profile Baltimore defense attorney was sentenced Wednesday to four years and nine months in federal prison for a conspiracy to commit money laundering charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Kenneth Wendell Ravenell, 61, of Monkton, was convicted last December after a 16-day trial.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Ravenell received drug money from his clients and associates, some of it in exchange for laundering money. It is estimated that he laundered over $1 million using his law firm’s bank accounts.
Prosecutors contended that Ravenell also used his firm’s resources to arrange payments to attorneys hired to represent other members of the conspiracy, and to make investments on behalf of a client who was a drug trafficker.
Jurors acquitted Ravenell of several other charges, including racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding.
Attorney Joshua Treem and Sean Gordon, a private investigator who worked for Ravenell, were acquitted of charges including conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, falsification of documents and obstructing an official proceeding.
Ravenell’s sentence will followed by three years of supervised release, the DOJ said.
Comments / 1