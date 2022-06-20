Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Asked about President Joe Biden’s request that states temporarily halt their gas taxes amid record prices, a spokesman for Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday repeated arguments the governor made against scaling back the tax earlier this year. But he didn’t categorically rule it out. Dan...
Ohio’s House Bill 172 goes into law July 1 allowing Ohioans to legally discharge consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays as long as they are not limited by local laws. During last Thursday’s meeting of the Hillsboro City Council, an ordinance to ban the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city was moved to a second reading as council member Mary Stanforth voted against passing it as an emergency. As the ordinance will not be able to be passed before the July 4th holiday, the fireworks will be allowed on the holiday in Hillsboro this year.
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — To show why they should not be held in contempt of court, members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission finished filing responses with the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday. The commission ignored the court’s order May 25 to draw and adopt new legislative maps. Republicans, who...
Yes – Beginning July 1, 2022, Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio. However, discharge is only permitted on specific days and only at specific times – as set forth in amendments to Ohio Revised Code (R.C.) § 3743.45 (which become effective July 1, 2022) and new Ohio Fire Code (OFC) § 1301:7-7-56(Z)(5626) (which becomes effective July 3, 2022) – and only if not banned or further restricted by a local political subdivision. Click on the links to see the full text of the new laws and rules.
WASHINGTON, D. C. -- Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday targeted Columbus attorney Rachel Bloomekatz’s views on gun control and youthful offenders as they questioned her qualifications to become a United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit. Bloomekatz, a former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court...
Ohio just had a brush with rolling blackouts when a quarter of million people lost power due to storm damage. Losing so much electricity at one time is always troubling. However, it’s also an unfortunate preview of a similar disaster in the making. Ohio is one of the top...
COLUMBUS, OH. — Governor Mike DeWine has signed the Capital Budget (HB 687) into law. Funding from this budget will support a new state-of-the-art Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and much needed renovations to the Ohio Expo Center. Please attribute the following...
The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. On the Ohio Statehouse steps Friday, labor unions rallied for hazard pay after an arbitrator denied the additional wages last month. “Respect your employees. Pay them,” OCSEA president Chris Mabe said. “We held up...
Ohio’s botanists had a banner year in 2021, identifying six new native plant species in the state. “We maybe get one a year,” says Rick Gardner, chief botanist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, “so having six in one year is a lot.”
What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
COLUMBUS, OHIO (June 20, 2022) AHF and LGBTQ+ advocates are currently running a new TV ad campaign in the greater Columbus, Ohio area imploring ordinary Ohioans and state legislators to ‘Stand Against Hate’ and reject homophobic, and transphobic legislation targeting LGBTQ+ students, parents and their families that is currently working its way through the Ohio legislature. The Ohio advocacy and media campaign and TV spot was prompted by HB 616, a hateful state bill modeled after Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.
An Ohio policy group called Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that states cannot deny students or families financial aid for attending religious schools a victory for the rights of families and students. The Buckeye Institute filed an amicus brief in Carson v. Makin, a Maine case involving financial aid...
The National Weather Service says, three EF-1 tornadoes, a number of macrobursts and high-speed winds were responsible for the numerous reports of damage across Ohio, including structural damage,toppled trees and caused massive, wide spread power outages. The National Weather Service’s Severe Storm Prediction Center identified the fast-moving severe thunderstorms as...
