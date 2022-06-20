Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

Ohio’s House Bill 172 goes into law July 1 allowing Ohioans to legally discharge consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays as long as they are not limited by local laws. During last Thursday’s meeting of the Hillsboro City Council, an ordinance to ban the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city was moved to a second reading as council member Mary Stanforth voted against passing it as an emergency. As the ordinance will not be able to be passed before the July 4th holiday, the fireworks will be allowed on the holiday in Hillsboro this year.

