Ohio State

Explaining Ohio’s New Fireworks Law

By billy.beebe
whbc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam speaks with Ohio State Senator Kirk Schuring about the latest in...

www.whbc.com

Times Gazette

Fireworks to be allowed in Ohio

Ohio’s House Bill 172 goes into law July 1 allowing Ohioans to legally discharge consumer-grade fireworks on certain holidays as long as they are not limited by local laws. During last Thursday’s meeting of the Hillsboro City Council, an ordinance to ban the use of consumer-grade fireworks in the city was moved to a second reading as council member Mary Stanforth voted against passing it as an emergency. As the ordinance will not be able to be passed before the July 4th holiday, the fireworks will be allowed on the holiday in Hillsboro this year.
HILLSBORO, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Largest Wildlife Area Grows by 6,898 Acres

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – June 21, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife announced today the purchase of an additional 6,898 acres at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in southeast Ohio. The acquisition brings the total acreage of Ohio’s largest wildlife area to 54,525 acres of public land for hunting, fishing, trapping, birding, and outdoor recreation.
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Ohio Capital Journal

‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   No matter how many times the Fraternal Order of Police of […] The post ‘Our voices are not heard’ — Ohio’s largest police union slams new GOP gun bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Ohioans Can Legally Discharge Fireworks…with exceptions and restrictions.

Yes – Beginning July 1, 2022, Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio. However, discharge is only permitted on specific days and only at specific times – as set forth in amendments to Ohio Revised Code (R.C.) § 3743.45 (which become effective July 1, 2022) and new Ohio Fire Code (OFC) § 1301:7-7-56(Z)(5626) (which becomes effective July 3, 2022) – and only if not banned or further restricted by a local political subdivision. Click on the links to see the full text of the new laws and rules.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Mike Cope: Recent blackouts offer warning for Ohio power grid

Ohio just had a brush with rolling blackouts when a quarter of million people lost power due to storm damage. Losing so much electricity at one time is always troubling. However, it’s also an unfortunate preview of a similar disaster in the making. Ohio is one of the top...
OHIO STATE
farmersadvance.com

Governor Mike DeWine signs Capital Budget into law

COLUMBUS, OH. — Governor Mike DeWine has signed the Capital Budget (HB 687) into law. Funding from this budget will support a new state-of-the-art Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and much needed renovations to the Ohio Expo Center. Please attribute the following...
OHIO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Ohio Stimulus: Who will get $350 payments?

The state of Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check worth $350. Would another stimulus check help Americans combat inflation?. Inflation has become a problem for most Americans. Necessities like gas and essential household items and groceries have become more expensive. Ohio plans to send out a stimulus check to help combat the cost of inflation.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Ohio Adds Six Newly Identified Native Plant Species

Ohio’s botanists had a banner year in 2021, identifying six new native plant species in the state. “We maybe get one a year,” says Rick Gardner, chief botanist for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, “so having six in one year is a lot.”
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
aidshealth.org

‘Disappearing’ TV Spot Urges Ohio to Reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’

COLUMBUS, OHIO (June 20, 2022) AHF and LGBTQ+ advocates are currently running a new TV ad campaign in the greater Columbus, Ohio area imploring ordinary Ohioans and state legislators to ‘Stand Against Hate’ and reject homophobic, and transphobic legislation targeting LGBTQ+ students, parents and their families that is currently working its way through the Ohio legislature. The Ohio advocacy and media campaign and TV spot was prompted by HB 616, a hateful state bill modeled after Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation.
COLUMBUS, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio policy group applauds US Supreme Court decision on school tuition

An Ohio policy group called Tuesday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that states cannot deny students or families financial aid for attending religious schools a victory for the rights of families and students. The Buckeye Institute filed an amicus brief in Carson v. Makin, a Maine case involving financial aid...
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

June 12 & 13 Ohio storms termed Derecho Has similarities to 2012 storms

The National Weather Service says, three EF-1 tornadoes, a number of macrobursts and high-speed winds were responsible for the numerous reports of damage across Ohio, including structural damage,toppled trees and caused massive, wide spread power outages. The National Weather Service’s Severe Storm Prediction Center identified the fast-moving severe thunderstorms as...
OHIO STATE

Community Policy