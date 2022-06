The area at the top of Rim Road is home to stately mansions, quiet streets, an awesome park and stunning views. It didn't exactly start out that way though ... Rim Road, skirts the edge of the Franklin Mountains and offers an incredible view of El Paso, Juarez, the Upper Valley and New Mexico. The streets are quiet and lined with beautifully built homes ranging in size from small and quaint to full blown mansions. It is absolutely one of the most beautiful 'hoods in El Paso.

