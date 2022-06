As a parent, you are entitled to make decisions for your little one. But of course, not everyone has to agree with the decisions you make. When parents make decisions for their children, they will never tell them to do wrong. No parent ever wants their child to go in the wrong direction and be hurt later, which is why they show so much caution. Parents are their children’s caretakers, they have all the right to make decisions for their children. But, when you broadcast your decision to thousands of people who follow you on social media, there are some that would disagree with your decisions.

