GreekFest returns to State Fair Park June 24-26

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's annual GreekFest is returning to State Fair Park June 24-26.

Organizers said Monday that it will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is Annunciation's largest fundraiser.

“After the past 2 years, we are excited to be back. GreekFest provides fun and entertainment for thousands of families by offering authentic Greek food such as saganaki (flaming cheese), Greek dancing and performances by local bands. Of course, there is also our famous spit roasted chicken, not to mention delicious lamb and the best gyros in town," said Michael Stavropoulos, GreekFest Chairman, in a statement.

There is no admission for GreekFest. Parking is $10.

Stay tuned for updates on their Facebook page.

