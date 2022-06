The Ypsilanti Farmers Market is open again for the summer and fall seasons on Tuesday's and Saturday's, as well as online. The community farmers market is open two days a week and is located at two different locations in Ypsilanti. The Tuesday market is located near the former Eastern Michigan University College of Business building at 16 South Washington Street. The Saturday market is located in Depot Town near Frog Island Park at 100 Rice Street. Both are open now until the end of October.

