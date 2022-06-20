ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

History of West Virginia Day

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bO66u_0gGCfe3y00

(LOOTPRESS) – On June 20, 1863, West Virginia officially became a state — therefore we celebrate West Virginia Day on June 20 every year. The day marks the birth of a region that is home to some of the largest forests in the country, an industry of coal mining, and a rich cultural history. Yes, there is so much that West Virginia has that its residents can be proud of. This West Virginia Day, step out and explore the beauty and history of the state. Most importantly, let your infectious energy inspire others to celebrate, too!

HISTORY OF WEST VIRGINIA DAY

The formation of West Virginia as a state in the U.S. was a tumultuous one due to the sectional differences that existed within it. In fact, around 2,000 residents had even petitioned for the creation of a 14th colony that would be named ‘Westsylvania.’ This colony would have included Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania if the petition had been approved by the Continental Congress.

When the American Civil War occurred, Virginia almost left the United States and was all set to join the Confederate States. However, on April 20, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln made a decision that changed history as we know it — he declared that West Virginia would be a part of the U.S. as a separate state. Virginia became a member of the Union in 1863. By 1864, the informal celebration of West Virginia Day was common and it formally became a state holiday in 1927.

After the formation of the state, there was also some discourse regarding making the city of Wheeling the capital. In 1870, Charleston became the capital instead, but the decision was again reversed to make Wheeling the capital in 1875. To solve the matter once and for all, a statewide vote took place in 1877, and Charleston was finally elected as the capital. Every year on West Virginia Day, ample festivities take place across the state, as well as in the Charleston capitol complex. Seeing the complicated history of West Virginia, it is not a surprise that people go all out in celebrating its creation.

Is West Virginia Day a national holiday?

West Virginia Day is a holiday in West Virginia. Businesses, as well as schools, are closed for the day.

When was West Virginia a state?

West Virginia was granted statehood on June 20, 1863.

What is the safest city in West Virginia?

For now, New Martinsville has been declared the safest city in the state.

HOW TO CELEBRATE WEST VIRGINIA DAY

  1. Research the heritage of the state
  2. The best way to celebrate the day is to research the heritage of West Virginia, its history, why it was formed, and how it has progressed over time. Reading up on the culture of any country, city, town, or state can truly be inspiring.
  3. Go sightseeing
  4. To celebrate West Virginia Day, head out to a museum, some heritage sites, and a few landmark places that best define the state.
  5. Light some fireworks
  1. Though this form of celebration is clichéd, it sure is fun! It is activities like these that often grab the attention of the youth who tend to combine patriotism with extravagant celebrations.

5 FUN FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

  1. Coal production
  2. It produces 15% of the nation’s coal.
  3. Launching sales tax
  4. The state was the first to have sales tax effective from 1921.
  5. Forest land
  6. 75% of West Virginia is covered by forests.
  7. A Native American burial ground
  8. The oldest and largest Native American burial ground in the nation is located in West Virginia.
  9. The largest tree
  1. The world’s largest sycamore tree is located in the state.

WHY WEST VIRGINIA DAY IS IMPORTANT

  1. It’s a reminder of the history
  2. Days such as these play a great role in highlighting the history of a country. This reminder is important so people never forget the sacrifices that were made in the past.
  3. It motivates the citizens
  4. West Virginia day excites the residents and motivates them to acknowledge the long journey the state embarked on to make a difference.
  5. It endorses patriotism
  1. West Virginia Day brings to light the past of the state and the hurdles it had to overcome to earn the status it has today. It’s achievements like this that fuel the fire of patriotism.

WEST VIRGINIA DAY DATES

Year Date Day

2022 June 20 Monday

2023 June 20 Tuesday

2024 June 20 Thursday

2025 June 20 Friday

2026 June 20 Saturday

Background

West Virginia is largely mountainous and was largely dense woodland. Before European explorers arrived, the area was a hunting ground for a range of Native American peoples and many ancient mounds are found. It is thought that the first European explorers arrived in the area in 1671 and the European settlement started around 1725. The modern state of West Virginia was created out of part of the British Virginia Colony, which became the state of Virginia.

The Blue Mountains form an impressive physical barrier between east and west in the area, particularly before the advent of motorized transport. This barrier was emphasized by different groups of European settlers that colonized the areas to the east and west of these mountains. During the early days of the state, there were some disagreements over the amount of funds allocated to development projects in the state’s western and the eastern parts.

During the American Civil War, Virginia became sharply divided over if it should leave the United States and join the Confederate States. As a result of this and the early political and social divisions, 50 counties separated from Virginia and the state of West Virginia was created. On April 20, 1863, President Lincoln proclaimed that West Virginia would be admitted to the United States as a separate state 60 days later. On June 20, 1863, West Virginia became a member of the Union. From 1864, West Virginia Day was celebrated informally and became a state holiday in 1927. If June 20 falls on a Sunday, West Virginia Day is observed on Monday June 21.

Symbols

The state seal of West Virginia depicts two crossed rifles and a Phrygian or Liberty cap, representing the importance of fighting for liberty, in front of a boulder. A farmer with an ax and plow, representing agriculture, and a miner with a pickax, anvil and sledge hammer, representing industry, stand next to the boulder, which is inscribed with the date West Virginia, became a state: June 20, 1863. These images are surrounded by a ring with the words “State of West Virginia” and “Montani Semper Liberi” (Mountaineers Are Always Free), which is the state motto.

The state flag consists of a white background, representing purity, with a dark blue border symbolizing the United States. The image at the flag’s center consists of similar elements to the state seal surrounded by the rhododendron, the state flower. Other symbols of West Virginia include: the cardinal (state bird); the sugar maple (state tree); the black bear (state animal); and the Golden Delicious apple (state fruit).

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia’s new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia.
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia road trips and trails to try this summer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you live in West Virginia or are planning to visit the area, there are a number of trails to make the most of your time in the Mountain State. Here is a list of some of the best hiking and driving routes in the state. Scenic Road Trips Seneca Skyway […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

Counties in West Virginia with the most pre-war homes

Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
REAL ESTATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants feds to investigate violence against pro-life groups

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has sent a pointed letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against anti-abortion organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office. […]
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Charleston, WV
Wheeling, WV
Government
State
Maryland State
City
New Martinsville, WV
State
Kentucky State
City
Liberty, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
Lootpress

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in West Virginia

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Jason Frye gives an overview of new restaurants in West Virginia. They call themselves “curators of Appalachia’s finest goods” and mean it with their extensive assortment of mountain-made, artisanal...
RESTAURANTS
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Lorrie Smith as new State Workforce Resiliency Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Lorrie Smith to the new position of State Workforce Resiliency Officer. Created by the passage of the Governor’s West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act, the new State Workforce Resiliency Office will operate on behalf of the Governor to coordinate workforce development, job training, education, and related programs across numerous State agencies and entities to grow West Virginia’s workforce and to provide more options for West Virginians seeking work and West Virginia businesses seeking employees. The Workforce Resiliency Officer is tasked with leading these efforts.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WOWK 13 News

Things invented in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Today, Monday, June 20, 2022, we’re celebrating West Virginia’s 159th birthday by taking a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly the pepperoni roll–first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could […]
Lootpress

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

(visitmountaineercountry.com) June 20, 1863, marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America. With 55 counties, four seasons, scenic landscapes, wildlife, outdoor adventures, Appalachian history, delicious food (our state delicacy–the pepperoni roll), and friendly folks, it’s no wonder they call West Virginia “Almost Heaven.”
POLITICS
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Urges US Justice Department to Investigate Violence Against Pro-Life Groups

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has sent a pointed letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, urging him to take swift action in response to recent terrorist acts against anti-abortion organizations, calling the lack of action intolerable, politically motivated and in violation of his oath of office.
SOCIETY
Metro News

Active COVID-19 cases fall back below 2,000 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dipped below the 2,000 mark for the first time in one week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). The DHHR confirmed 1,905 active cases on Tuesday, down from 2,044 on Monday. Last Tuesday was the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Of West Virginia#State Of West Virginia#Native American Peoples#Cultural History#The Continental Congress#The American Civil War#Union
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases decline over holiday weekend in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia declined over the long holiday weekend while the cumulative positive test rate inched up. The state’s active case total dipped to 1,905, down from 2,004 on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s cumulative percent positive moved to 8.15% while the daily positive test rate Tuesday came in at 12.11%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

First Lady Justice announces grand prize winning recipe in West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest during the celebration of the state’s 159th birthday at the Culture Center. Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner and her recipe – “Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake” – is now the […] The post First Lady Justice announces grand prize winning recipe in West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest appeared first on The Hinton News.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

P-EBT to be Issued for Non-Students Receiving SNAP in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible non-students, or children under the age of six years old who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce funding for nine West Virginia healthcare providers

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $424,636 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers. This funding from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) was included in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief packages.
HEALTH SERVICES
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Former West Virginia lawmaker sentenced to 3 months in prison

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — Former West Virginia State lawmaker Derrick Evans has been sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Judge said he will also be on supervised release following his prison sentence. He will have to pay restitution. During Evans’ sentencing, he calls the past 18 […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy