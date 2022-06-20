(LOOTPRESS) – On June 20, 1863, West Virginia officially became a state — therefore we celebrate West Virginia Day on June 20 every year. The day marks the birth of a region that is home to some of the largest forests in the country, an industry of coal mining, and a rich cultural history. Yes, there is so much that West Virginia has that its residents can be proud of. This West Virginia Day, step out and explore the beauty and history of the state. Most importantly, let your infectious energy inspire others to celebrate, too!

HISTORY OF WEST VIRGINIA DAY

The formation of West Virginia as a state in the U.S. was a tumultuous one due to the sectional differences that existed within it. In fact, around 2,000 residents had even petitioned for the creation of a 14th colony that would be named ‘Westsylvania.’ This colony would have included Maryland, Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania if the petition had been approved by the Continental Congress.

When the American Civil War occurred, Virginia almost left the United States and was all set to join the Confederate States. However, on April 20, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln made a decision that changed history as we know it — he declared that West Virginia would be a part of the U.S. as a separate state. Virginia became a member of the Union in 1863. By 1864, the informal celebration of West Virginia Day was common and it formally became a state holiday in 1927.

After the formation of the state, there was also some discourse regarding making the city of Wheeling the capital. In 1870, Charleston became the capital instead, but the decision was again reversed to make Wheeling the capital in 1875. To solve the matter once and for all, a statewide vote took place in 1877, and Charleston was finally elected as the capital. Every year on West Virginia Day, ample festivities take place across the state, as well as in the Charleston capitol complex. Seeing the complicated history of West Virginia, it is not a surprise that people go all out in celebrating its creation.

Is West Virginia Day a national holiday?

West Virginia Day is a holiday in West Virginia. Businesses, as well as schools, are closed for the day.

When was West Virginia a state?

West Virginia was granted statehood on June 20, 1863.

What is the safest city in West Virginia?

For now, New Martinsville has been declared the safest city in the state.

HOW TO CELEBRATE WEST VIRGINIA DAY

Research the heritage of the state The best way to celebrate the day is to research the heritage of West Virginia, its history, why it was formed, and how it has progressed over time. Reading up on the culture of any country, city, town, or state can truly be inspiring. Go sightseeing To celebrate West Virginia Day, head out to a museum, some heritage sites, and a few landmark places that best define the state. Light some fireworks

Though this form of celebration is clichéd, it sure is fun! It is activities like these that often grab the attention of the youth who tend to combine patriotism with extravagant celebrations.

5 FUN FACTS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

Coal production It produces 15% of the nation’s coal. Launching sales tax The state was the first to have sales tax effective from 1921. Forest land 75% of West Virginia is covered by forests. A Native American burial ground The oldest and largest Native American burial ground in the nation is located in West Virginia. The largest tree

The world’s largest sycamore tree is located in the state.

WHY WEST VIRGINIA DAY IS IMPORTANT

It’s a reminder of the history Days such as these play a great role in highlighting the history of a country. This reminder is important so people never forget the sacrifices that were made in the past. It motivates the citizens West Virginia day excites the residents and motivates them to acknowledge the long journey the state embarked on to make a difference. It endorses patriotism

West Virginia Day brings to light the past of the state and the hurdles it had to overcome to earn the status it has today. It’s achievements like this that fuel the fire of patriotism.

Background

West Virginia is largely mountainous and was largely dense woodland. Before European explorers arrived, the area was a hunting ground for a range of Native American peoples and many ancient mounds are found. It is thought that the first European explorers arrived in the area in 1671 and the European settlement started around 1725. The modern state of West Virginia was created out of part of the British Virginia Colony, which became the state of Virginia.

The Blue Mountains form an impressive physical barrier between east and west in the area, particularly before the advent of motorized transport. This barrier was emphasized by different groups of European settlers that colonized the areas to the east and west of these mountains. During the early days of the state, there were some disagreements over the amount of funds allocated to development projects in the state’s western and the eastern parts.

During the American Civil War, Virginia became sharply divided over if it should leave the United States and join the Confederate States. As a result of this and the early political and social divisions, 50 counties separated from Virginia and the state of West Virginia was created. On April 20, 1863, President Lincoln proclaimed that West Virginia would be admitted to the United States as a separate state 60 days later. On June 20, 1863, West Virginia became a member of the Union. From 1864, West Virginia Day was celebrated informally and became a state holiday in 1927. If June 20 falls on a Sunday, West Virginia Day is observed on Monday June 21.

Symbols

The state seal of West Virginia depicts two crossed rifles and a Phrygian or Liberty cap, representing the importance of fighting for liberty, in front of a boulder. A farmer with an ax and plow, representing agriculture, and a miner with a pickax, anvil and sledge hammer, representing industry, stand next to the boulder, which is inscribed with the date West Virginia, became a state: June 20, 1863. These images are surrounded by a ring with the words “State of West Virginia” and “Montani Semper Liberi” (Mountaineers Are Always Free), which is the state motto.

The state flag consists of a white background, representing purity, with a dark blue border symbolizing the United States. The image at the flag’s center consists of similar elements to the state seal surrounded by the rhododendron, the state flower. Other symbols of West Virginia include: the cardinal (state bird); the sugar maple (state tree); the black bear (state animal); and the Golden Delicious apple (state fruit).