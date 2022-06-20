ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

By Op Ed
 3 days ago
(visitmountaineercountry.com) June 20, 1863, marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America. With 55 counties, four seasons, scenic landscapes, wildlife, outdoor adventures, Appalachian history, delicious food (our state delicacy–the pepperoni roll), and friendly folks, it’s no wonder they call West Virginia “Almost Heaven.”

This year, our “Wild and Wonderful” state turns 159! See how you can show your appreciation for our Mountain State in Mountaineer Country by attending true West Virginia events or exploring its vast, outdoor beauty.

Events

Check out the many Mountaineer Country events taking place this weekend!

  • Hellbent WV Day Festival: This year, Morgantown Brewing Company is working together with some good friends to hold a special event to celebrate West Virginia! On June 18th, they will be holding the first ever Hellbent WV Day Festival with Keep On Creepin’ On! It’s sure to be a day full of food, vendors, cocktails, and brews featuring all the best our state has to offer!
  • West Virginia Day 2022 at the Apothecary Ale House & Cafe: The 10th Annual West Virginia Day Tap Takeover is back! See which one of your favorite brews is featured for the day.
  • Cheer on the West Virginia Black Bears at the Monongalia County Ballpark: The Black Bears will take on The Williamsport Crosscutters and end the evening with fireworks to celebrate to West Virginia turning 159 years old!
  • West Virginia’s Birthday! Head to Coopers Rock State Forest for a birthday photo on the #AlmostHeaven swing. Follow our social media for yearly birthday celebrations.
  • Celebrate West Virginia at the McGrew House!: Head to Preston County to take a tour of the arbor, enjoy the various exhibits featured, and end your day with celebration cookies!
  • Preston County History Day: Celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday a day early by learning more about our history and who and what came before us in Preston County.
  • “West Virginia’s Poetic Heart:” Join West Virginia & Regional History Center at WVU Libraries for poetry readings and vibrant discussion with noted Appalachian poet Maggie Anderson and West Virginia Poet Laureate Marc Harshman.
  • West Virginia Birthday Party: Head to the Courtyard Square for a birthday celebration featuring games, live music, food (Stray Cat Chimmi Shack), and celebratory cupcakes, compliments of WVU. Come out and help celebrate our beautiful mountain state!

Activities

  • Paddle the Monongahela River: Looking for something relaxing to do this weekend? Grab your kayak or canoe and enjoy a leisure escape down the Monongahela River. Take in the scenic views on either side of the river and unwind.
  • Bike ride the Rail to Trail: Rent a bicycle from Wamsley Cycles in the Seneca Center or break out your own to ride along the Monongahela River. The local Deckers Creek Rail to Trail expands for 19 miles, and it allows cyclists to enjoy the scenic waterway and West Virginia nature throughout the ride.
  • Raft on the Cheat River: Book a raft trip with Cheat River Outfitters in Albright, West Virginia and make a memory that will last a lifetime. Experience the wild and wonderful nature there is along this rapid-filled waterway in Greater Morgantown.
  • Hike the Raven’s Rock trail in Coopers Rock State Forest: Take the adventurous route and hike 2.5 miles to Raven’s Rock. This scenic view allows you to see the mountainous landscape from all viewpoints and provides a different perspective from the overlook.

Share your West Virginia Birthday photos with us by using #VisitMountaineerCountry and #MountaineerCountryYes in your posts!

ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

