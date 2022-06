Click here to read the full article. An ancient Maya temple facade that was looted from the jungle in the 1960s and once offered to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is undergoing restoration by Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Dating to approximately 450–600 CE, the 30-foot-long, two-ton stucco relief is believed to depict either a maize god or an unknown governor. The figure is shown in a feathered headdress flanked by two elder gods holding symbolic glyphs. The piece was believed to be intentionally buried by the Maya and was later extracted from the Late...

