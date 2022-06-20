ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found...

1010WINS

2 men shot at Bronx basketball court

The men were shot in the Jackson Houses at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section just after 9:30 p.m. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Norwood: 32-Year-Old Man Stabbed following Daylight Dispute on East 204th Street

Police said on Thursday, June 2, at approximately 2.40 p.m., at 361 East 204th Street, a 32-year-old man was approached by the unknown assailant with whom the victim got into a verbal dispute. The assailant subsequently produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing westbound, on...
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in group attack in Manhattan, police say

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Pizzeria Was Just Named the Best in the Country

It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Two men wounded in shooting at Bronx public housing complex

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Girl Scouts Cookie Scam Sparks Uproar on Long Island

Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

DEA Arrests Major Drug Trafficker with 25 Pounds of Fentanyl and 33 Pounds of Cocaine

Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.

