College basketball player killed in NYC shooting; 8 wounded
fox61.com
2 days ago
NEW YORK — A college basketball player was killed and eight other people were wounded Monday in an early-morning shooting at a gathering in Harlem, New York City police said. Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a shooting on a footpath along FDR Drive and found...
The men were shot in the Jackson Houses at Courtlandt Avenue and E. 158th Street in the Melrose section just after 9:30 p.m.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, while the other man had a graze wound to his head.
Police said on Thursday, June 2, at approximately 2.40 p.m., at 361 East 204th Street, a 32-year-old man was approached by the unknown assailant with whom the victim got into a verbal dispute. The assailant subsequently produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen before fleeing westbound, on...
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group was involved in a stabbing in Manhattan on June 14, police said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old man had a dispute with four men along West 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. The man was then stabbed multiple times in his torso and head. […]
A 77-year-old Bronx woman has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting more than half a million dollars in Social Security and Human Resources Administration benefits for decades -- spending the majority of that money at a casino, according to the prosecutors. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced Wednesday that Carmen Soto,...
NEW YORK — The NYPD will no longer require transit officers to patrol in pairs, effectively doubling its patrol area, Mayor Eric Adams announced last week. The new initiative will “maximize the deployment” on subways by going back to single patrolling officers, Adams told ABC 7. "That's...
It may come not as a surprise, but New York City is officially home to the best pizza in the US. The Italian-born and Italian brand-sponsored guide Top 50 Pizza just declared so, unveiling the list of the 50 best pizza spots in the country. Anthony Mangieri's Una Pizza Napoletana, which is located in the Lower East Side and recently reopened after a two-year hiatus, is at the top of the list. San Francisco's Tony's Pizza Napoletana was awarded second place, while New York's own Ribalta NYC ended up third.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A judge issued a scathing rebuke of the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) when he recently ordered the prison release of a reputed mobster with ties to Staten Island due to the agency’s “cavalier attitude” in addressing the inmate’s medical needs.
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
A Long Island man committed violent acts against two movie theater employees, including a teenager, police announced. A physical altercation in Sayville occurred outside Sayville Cinemas, located at 103 Railroad Ave., between a female employee and a customer on Saturday, June 18, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.
Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of residents not getting the Girl Scouts cookies they ordered in at least seven Long Island communities this month, authorities say. So far, Suffolk County police say they've gotten 11 reports of cookie fraud from residents in Lake Ronkonkoma, Bohemia, Shirley, North Patchogue,...
Is it us or does New York City Mayor Eric Adams have a thing for rubbing elbows with celebrities? According to Page Six the controversial Mayor of New York spend Father’s Day kicking it with French Montana (mad random) just after enraging the NYPD by announcing that officers would no longer patrol the subway in […]
Following a yearlong investigation into narcotics and gun trafficking in Queens and Brooklyn, 13 individuals were arrested in Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx during the past two days on charges contained in two indictments that are unsealed and two criminal court complaints that were filed today. During the long-term investigation, an undercover officer purchased large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin including fentanyl pressed into counterfeit prescription pills with a street value worth over $3 million. In total,15 kilograms of cocaine and 12 kilograms of fentanyl mixtures were seized along with an assault weapon and three firearms, two of which were allegedly sold by accused ringleader NELSON CRUZ who is charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker.
NEW YORK (77WABC) — There’s been a big switch out of the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The D.A.’s office — which has faced blowback over Bragg’s progressive prosecution policies — is rolling out a plan to cut shoplifting and smash-and-go robberies.
Patrons fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Wednesday after being frightened by what turned out to be a loud bang from a smash-and-grab jewelry theft at Macy's. One woman said her son ducked into a bathroom after he heard what sounded like a gunshot, then joined others running from the building after a Shake Shack manager urged him to flee.
Brooklyn Republicans chose the Brighton Beach Boardwalk to announce their candidates in upcoming races. They were joined and supported by Brooklyn’s Conservative Party leader, Fran Vella Marone. Today, candidates for State Senate Vito LaBella, Sergey Federov, Brian Fox, Stefano Forte and candidates for State Assembly Alec Brook Krasny, Dmitriy...
Comments / 0