Bellville, TX celebrated its inaugural “Juneteenth: Parade & Celebration“. The event was kicked off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in front of the Austin County Courthouse for the Austin County Juneteenth Association courtesy of the Bellville Chamber of Commerce. Event organizer Freeman Miller welcomed guest speakers Chief Jason Smalley of the Bellville Police Department and former Bellville Council Member, Wayne Browning with a prayer given by Rev. Louis Turner. The evening’s festivities concluded at the fairgrounds with music by The Brown Sugar Band which was held from 4pm-7pm. Below are some of the images and video taken from around Austin County from the different individuals and residents in attendance.

BELLVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO