ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

CDC predicts another COVID-19 surge on the way to Minnesota

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Eagan, MN) -- It looks like another COVID surge could be on its way. The C-D-C is predicting that 42...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 33

jeff
2d ago

Just in time for the midterms so all of the refugees brought here by Walz can vote for the democrats.It’s kinda weird because they can’t read or speak English but somehow they’ll be able to read the mail in ballot 🤔

Reply(4)
26
Your Huckleberry
2d ago

Scare Scare Scare. Can’t believe people still are afraid of Covid with all the science and facts out. All but 2 people that I know have had it. If someone has 4 or more comorbidities they best be careful of everything. They are on borrowed time.

Reply
10
David Schulte
2d ago

quit bringing these illegals into this country in this state and we wouldn't be having these diseases popping up all the time.

Reply(2)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 22

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,572 newly reported cases and seven reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,756. Hospitalizations. Through June 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 373 (down from 381 on June 20). Of those hospitalized,...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Making Sense of Minnesota’s Updated Pot Regs

Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on many matters this past legislative session—including how to spend a record state surplus—but they did quietly open the door for recreational pot sales. Tucked into an amendment of a nearly 1,000-page omnibus health bill is a provision that permits...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Eagan, MN
Government
Eagan, MN
Health
Eagan, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Eagan, MN
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

High expectations ahead for new Minnesota law on THC foods taking effect July 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health behind on COVID-19 reporting

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday released the COVID-19 numbers from last Thursday through last Friday. Because of the Juneteenth Holiday, the weekend and Monday figures weren't reported. There were 1531 additional cases and reinfections of coronavirus, with 50 reported in Stearns County, 10 in Kandiyohi, 6 in Renville, 4 in Meeker, 2 in Chippewa, and one each in Swift and Pope Counties. There were 5 COVID-related deaths reported, none in our local area.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Over 75 new hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Wisconsin over the weekend

MONDAY 6/20/2022 1:50 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,505,173 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,099 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Blue Cross Blue Shield
WEAU-TV 13

Scheduled Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and other state, county, and city agencies will be taking part in a simulated emergency at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant. On Tuesday, June 21, there will be a variety of field activities and tests that will take...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz pushing for direct checks to Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

AG Ellison says abortion rights are protected in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- As the nation waits for the Supreme Court to rule on Roe v. Wade, Minnesota is working to get ahead of any decision. That means being ready if the court does decide to overturn that 1973 decision that makes abortion legal in all 50 states.Minnesota and Illinois are the only states in the upper Midwest that where abortion rights are solid in their constitutional law, and would see no change to abortion access should the ruling be overturned. A federal law falling will not change anything in either state.However, Minnesota is preparing for an Influx of people coming...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
1520 The Ticket

Is St. Cloud in the Top Five For Worst Crime in the State?

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
9&10 News

Wisconsin Deputies Catch Suspect Believed To Be Near U.P.

Wisconsin deputies say they caught a homicide suspect who was believed to be in northern Wisconsin or the U.P. They say 36-year-old Philip Novak of Wisconsin was caught in Phillips, Wisconsin around midnight on Tuesday. He is suspected of shooting and killing 46-year-old Eddie Banks of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Eau...
PHILLIPS, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Officials investigate suspicious death in southeast Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death last week in southeast Minnesota. In a press conference on Wednesday, Olmsted County officials said they received a call just before 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a possible dead body. The caller said they were mowing tall grass when they found what was believe to be a deceased person under a tarp in the area of County Road 2 and 70th Avenue Northeast in Haverhill Township, about 10 miles northeast of Rochester.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy