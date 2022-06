MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for the first phase of the Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park, to be located in Macon County. Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said the project is expected to bring $386 million in new economic capital investment, along with more than 1,000 new direct jobs and 863 indirect jobs. Construction for the first 169,000-square foot building is set to begin within the next couple of days. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, 5M-square foot logistics park.

MACON COUNTY, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO