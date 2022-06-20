ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Rotary Park Trail closed in Carbon Co. due to flood water

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — Carbon County officials report the access to the Rotary Park...

nbcmontana.com

mybighornbasin.com

Clarks Fork Roads Closed By Shoshone National Forest Due to Flood Damage

Two popular roads along the Clarks Fork are temporarily closed after last week’s high water event made the area too dangerous for some types of outdoor recreation. Northwest Wyoming has been mostly unaffected by the massive flood events last week – with the exception of Yellowstone National Park. However, the raging waters have made some areas treacherous enough to close for public safety.
PARK COUNTY, WY
NBCMontana

Red Lodge boil water order rescinded, more roads open

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials rescinded a boil water order in Red Lodge Tuesday afternoon, after the town was hit hard by flooding last week. Better through traffic is now moving through town. A new flood detour map shows officers and the National Guard are moving vehicles through on Adams, 16th and Broadway.
RED LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

FWP restricts access to Lake Elmo Trail, boat ramp this weekend

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the state games' 406 Race Series triathlon was moved from Cooney State Park to Lake Elmo State Park due to flooding in Carbon County. The Lake Elmo boat ramp and trail will be restricted to Big Sky Games athletes from...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Roundabout construction paused

Construction for the 56th Roundabouts project is temporarily paused for workers from Riverside Constructing Inc. to assist with repairing flood-damaged roads and bridges. The press release from DOWL says sections of the road will be filled with gravel during the temporary pause for road construction on 56th Street West and Kine Avenue so drivers can still use the road. Asphalt patchwork should start sometime this week.
BILLINGS, MT
thecutoffnews.com

Latest update on flooding in Stillwater County

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - The following is a release from Stillwater County Disaster & Emergency Services regarding the flooding in Stillwater County. Events scheduled in the affected area, will proceed. Increased traffic is expected. Up to date information and road closures can be found on the Stillwater County website www.stillwatercountymt.gov.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

(OPINION) What Happened to Our Amazing Water Parks, Billings?

One of my favorite parts about Billings in the past was how we had quite a large and busy water park on the West End. If you don't remember Big Splash, you're either too young, or it's left your memory for some reason. I loved Big Splash, and it was one of the highlights of my childhood to shoot people with those weird scrunchy-like water guns or go down the slides.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Shares Reactions to Yellowstone Flooding

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday to provide an update on what his office is doing in conjunction with the federal government to assist in the recovery of Yellowstone Park and the surrounding communities after the recent devastating flood. Gianforte outlined his first official...
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary as it faces its biggest challenge in decades. ters that tore through the park this week destroyed potentially hundreds of bridges, washed out miles of roads and drove out more than 10,000 visitors. The scope of the damage is still being tallied...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
mybighornbasin.com

WATCH: “Buffalo Bill Dam” Spilling More Than It Has In Years

Due to the recent flooding in Yellowstone National Park, the Buffalo Bill Dam was forced to open its spillways for the first time in 5 years. Because of the recent warm weather, snowpacks have begun to melt, creating water runoff that flows in many rivers throughout the region. The Shoshone River flows directly into the Buffalo Bill Reservoir. Due to its abnormally high volume of water, the reservoir reached its maximum capacity and was forced to let water out. Using a drone, “J. Marshall Photography,” captured the dam releasing water for the first time in years.
CODY, WY
Q2 News

Massive flooding causing evacuations in Laurel

Yellowstone County joined Park, Stillwater and Carbon counties Tuesday with massive flooding and evacuations. Fields used for cattle grazing and yards of homes became home to standing water and a flowing river. The Clarks Fork River began to overtake dozens of homes in south Laurel along the Thiel Road corridor as residents did what they could to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.
LAUREL, MT

Community Policy