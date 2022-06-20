ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd set to make new offer for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong

By Scott Saunders
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester United remain hopeful over the...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

First Picture Of Sadio Mane In Bayern Munich Shirt

Star Forward Sadio Mane has been spotted in a Bayern Munich shirt for the first time ahead of his move from Liverpool. Mane, 30, will sign a three-year deal with the German champions, who are set to pay an initial fee of £27.5 million for the Senegalese player. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
SPORTbible

Real Madrid Now Want To Sign £77.5M Liverpool Target

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, and are willing to offer two fringe players in exchange. The 25-year-old has enjoyed another excellent season at Inter, contributing to 17 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian giants. This form has prompted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Serie A club still refusing to sell their key man to Juventus

Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo worried about Manchester United’s transfer efforts

According to Manu Sainz the 37 year old football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is worried at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United’s rivals have made and worried about United’s inactivity in the market. He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.
SPORTbible

Agent Confirms Summer Plans Of Manchester United Winger

Edgardo Lasalvia, agent of young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, has confirmed the forward’s summer plans ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first pre-season as Red Devil manager. The Uruguayan forward was signed back in the summer window of 2020 from Peñarol for a fee of around £7.65 million....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#United
ESPN

Paris Saint-Germain president confirms talks with Nice coach Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French champions. Sports paper L'Equipe on Monday reported Galtier was being lined up to take over at PSG, but that the announcement of his appointment...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Veteran Paris Midfielder Makes a Key Decision on Club Future

Fresh off of completing his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, Danilo Pereira is aiming to stay put at the club, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The report adds that per Pereira’s entourage, the veteran midfielder has been rumored to be on the list of players who the club views as “undesirables.” Still, the Portuguese international has no intention of leaving the club over the summer transfer window.
UEFA
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy