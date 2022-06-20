ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Juventus keen to sell Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo this summer

By Jack Gallagher & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juventus are keen to...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

First Picture Of Sadio Mane In Bayern Munich Shirt

Star Forward Sadio Mane has been spotted in a Bayern Munich shirt for the first time ahead of his move from Liverpool. Mane, 30, will sign a three-year deal with the German champions, who are set to pay an initial fee of £27.5 million for the Senegalese player. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Adrien Rabiot
Yardbarker

Serie A club still refusing to sell their key man to Juventus

Juventus is still in the market for a new attacker as it appears more likely that Alvaro Morata will not return to the club. The Spaniard spent the last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side has asked Juve to pay 35m euros to make the move permanent.
SOCCER
ESPN

Paris Saint-Germain president confirms talks with Nice coach Christophe Galtier

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said on Tuesday he was in talks with Nice to hire coach Christophe Galtier to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the French champions. Sports paper L'Equipe on Monday reported Galtier was being lined up to take over at PSG, but that the announcement of his appointment...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Midfielders
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo worried about Manchester United’s transfer efforts

According to Manu Sainz the 37 year old football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is worried at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United’s rivals have made and worried about United’s inactivity in the market. He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Columbus Crew sign new DP Cucho Hernandez from Watford

The Columbus Crew have a new Designated Player. The Eastern Conference team has signed Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez from English Championship side Watford through the 2025 Major League Soccer season. He arrives for a club-record $10m transfer fee, according to ESPN. Hernandez joins after Columbus traded USMNT striker Gyasi Zardes...
COLUMBUS, OH
90min

90min

658
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy