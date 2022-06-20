Juventus keen to sell Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo this summer

According to Manu Sainz the 37 year old football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is worried at Manchester United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned about the transfers Manchester United’s rivals have made and worried about United’s inactivity in the market. He does not want to spend one of his final years at the elite level with no chance of fighting for any titles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO