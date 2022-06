PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements after the tragic loss of Lt. Sean Williamson. Lt. Williamson was killed in a building collapse following a fire in North Philadelphia over the weekend. After placing a fire at a pizza restaurant on the 300 block of West Indiana Avenue under control on Saturday morning, Williamson and five others went back inside the building to make sure there were no hidden fires. An hour later, the building collapsed just before 3:30 a.m. Williamson was killed in the collapse and four other firefighters and an L&I inspector were rescued from the...

