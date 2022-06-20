ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner, Australian swim legend celebrate transgender swimming ban

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsPZ6_0gGCa7OP00

The ban on transgender swimmers competing in major women’s events has been celebrated by trans celebrity Caitlyn Jenner — as well as a three-time Olympic gold medalist who said athletes have been too scared of cancel culture to admit they all supported it.

Jenner, an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, celebrated the news by sharing The Post’s coverage of the landmark decision Sunday by the world swimming’s governing body, FINA, which covers the Olympics.

“It worked!” tweeted Jenner, 72, one of the most high-profile transgender personalities to regularly rail against the likes of Lia Thomas dominating women’s events in the pool.

“I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair!” insisted the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star

“If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period,” tweeted Jenner.

It worked! I took a lot of heat – but what’s fair is fair! If you go through male puberty you should not be able to take medals away from females. Period. https://t.co/qqZq7gnt6g

— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 19, 2022

Some of Jenner’s transgender followers were among those joining her celebrations.

“We all understand this Truth,” tweeted Anna von Harlotte, saying she was “speaking as a Trans Woman.”

“Acceptance is vital but not at the cost of defying Logic. Unfortunately the political arm of the Trans movement doesn’t see it that way,” she tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJI6B_0gGCa7OP00
Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high-profile trans celebrities to criticize Lia Thomas.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnCk2_0gGCa7OP00
Protestors holding signs as trans athlete Lia Thomas competes at the NCAA Championships in March.
AP

Meanwhile, Australian swimming legend Emily Seebohm — a three-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion — told Channel 9 early Monday that she was “100%” relieved by the decision.

“We all feel the same — it’s just we were all too scared to be the first one to say anything,” she told the Australian channel’s “Today Show.”

“It’s such a hard topic. No one wants to be the first one to say anything because you’re scared of cancel culture,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuFJ1_0gGCa7OP00
Australian swimmer Emily Seebohm said she was relieved by the decision.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKwLx_0gGCa7OP00
Trans swimmer Lia Thomas has dominated events in the pool.
USA TODAY Sports

“That’s such a thing now. If you say one wrong thing you’re done.”

She believed the same fear delayed FINA’s decision, which she felt “100%” should have come earlier.

“They were just sitting on the fence. No one wanted to be that first person because they were scared,” she said, insisting it was backed by a vast majority of those in the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJmpH_0gGCa7OP00
Lia Thomas, left, on the podium after winning the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship on March 17, 2022.
Getty Images

Now, however, she expects others to follow.

“This is just gonna be a snowball effect — we’re one of the first sports to make the decision,” she predicted.

Seebohm stressed how FINA was suggesting a new open division that would still allow trans swimmers to compete.

“We’re not saying no to transgender athletes, we’re saying ‘Yes, we’re gonna make a category for you,'” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Lia Thomas Competitor Reacts To Swimming's Transgender Decision

A new "gender inclusion policy" was passed by FINA on Sunday. The policy will prohibit transgender athletes who transitioned after the age of 12 from competing against women. University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and tied her for fifth in the 200 freestyle finals at the NCAA Championships, a step in the right direction for the sport in an interview with Dana Perino of Fox News.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Trans Women#Celebrity#Racism#Australian#Fina
TheDailyBeast

Transgender Athletes Banned From Rugby League Women’s Games

Two days after transgender athletes were all but barred from international women’s competition in swimming, they’re also being excluded from rugby events, the Associated Press reports. “Until further research is completed to enable the IRL to implement a formal transgender inclusion policy, male-to-female (transwomen) players are unable to play in sanctioned women’s international rugby league matches,” the International Rugby League said in a statement. FINA, the international swimming federation, is only allowing swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in the women’s category, while the International Cycling Union has also added restrictions.
SOCIETY
The Independent

From swimming to cycling, where different sports stand on transgender athletes

The decision by swimming’s world governing body Fina to ban transgender athletes from male and female competitions has put other sports’ policies in sharp perspective.The International Olympic Committee has indicated it will allow each sport to set its own rules with regard to gender inclusion, and would not be drawn on the prospect of introducing a new “open” category at the Games.Here we sum up the current stances of various international and national governing bodies.SwimmingThe sport’s international governing body Fina has effectively barred transgender athletes from competing in women’s events by deeming them ineligible if they have been through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Australia
Washington Examiner

FINA is right: Only women should compete in women’s swimming

On Monday, FINA, the international governing body for swimming , enacted a new policy restricting transgender female athletes from competing against women in elite aquatics competitions. For a transgender female to qualify for women’s events, the athlete must have transitioned before the age of 12 or not have undergone male...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Swimming-Trans Athlete Ivy Slams FINA Policy as 'Unscientific'

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy questioned the move by swimming's governing body FINA to restrict the participation of trans athletes in elite women's competitions, telling Reuters that there had not been enough research to guide such decisions. Ivy also criticised FINA's plans to explore an "open" category as...
FIFA
Washington Examiner

Global sports organizations are following FINA's lead, protecting women's sports

When FINA issued new restrictions on men competing in women’s swimming, it chose the integrity of its sport over the ludicrous demands of transgender activists. In the process, it showed other global sports organizations that they don’t need to be afraid of protecting their sports. FINA declared that...
FIFA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy