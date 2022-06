SCHULZ CAMP WARNS OF DEM MEDDLING IN GOP PRIMARY: Kelly Schulz’s campaign for the Republican nomination for governor is warning its supporters that Democrats may soon be meddling in their primary. In one letter to supporters, Schulz senior campaign advisor Doug Mayer suggested that the Democratic Party has focused advertisements against more moderate players instead of fringe Republicans who would have no chance during a general election in November. Joel McCord/WYPR-FM.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO