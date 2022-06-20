ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Heavy rain on the way

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered showers are pushing north/northeast through eastern and north-central New Mexico Monday morning. These will end by around 8 AM. Most areas will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms popping up over the western and southern mountains during the afternoon and moving northeast. The Four Corners area will be dry and sunny Monday, while the middle and upper Rio Grande Valley may see isolated showers or storms, and the most widespread rain will be in the lower Rio Grande Valley and east/southeast plains. A flood watch will be in effect today for the lower Rio Grande Valley, Sacramento Mountains and Gila.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours, and much heavier, widespread rain will move into the state from south to north on Tuesday. We are expecting a rainy day, especially for the entire Rio Grande Valley, west to the Continental Divide, and east the the central highlands. A flood watch will be in effect for most of the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Keith Berry
2d ago

What in the HECK does this have to do with the state of Missouri ?You people have a LOUSY SENSE OF Direction.Next time get your facts straight before you go getting people's hopes up .It has been terribly hot here in Missouri for the last few weeks and we have been hoping for some rain to cool us down a little.

Reply(2)
2
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

