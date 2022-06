Don Allen had one of the great amateur golf careers in United State history. In the 1960's Allen represented the USA four times, including twice in the Walker Cup and was invited to play in the Master four times, twice finishing as the 2nd low amateur in the field. Allen won the New York State Men's Amateur golf title 6 times and went on to win a pair of Mid Amateur's and 3 Senior titles later in his career.

