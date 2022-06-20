ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Gary Lawrance To Speak At Ventfort Hall

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLENOX, Mass. — Architect, author and historian Gary Lawrance returns to speak at Ventfort Hall and will give a visual presentation on Elm Court: Berkshires Estate of Emily Vanderbilt and William Sloane on June 28 at 4 pm as part of the museum's continuing summer series of Tuesday...

Downtown Pittsfield Photo Challenge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. is holding a photo challenge to find the photo that best captures the theme downtown Pittsfield "Heart of the Berkshires." Entrants are encouraged to capture photos that showcase the beauty and personality of downtown Pittsfield, keeping in mind the theme "Heart of the Berkshires". Creativity is encouraged.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Big Bear Books it Across the Street on Busy Berkshire Road (VIDEO)

Well, there's no doubt that Berkshire County gets its fair share of bear activity. It's that time of year when Berkshire residents definitely want to refrain from putting their trash out by the curb the night before garbage pick up. I used to put my trash out at night on a regular basis until I got burned. One morning at about 3:30 I spent a half-hour cleaning up my garbage that was knocked over and torn into in the middle of the night. The incident made me late for work and I learned a valuable lesson. I'll never make that mistake again.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Danny Eaton’s ‘Betty & The Patch’ at The Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The Patch is a small and rustic upstate New York building, once an active farmhouse, and more recently a restaurant for private dining and events run by Betty Borelli, a single woman with a grown daughter, a lawyer living in New York City. Betty loves the Patch; it is where she grew up, where she raised her child and a young black man named Bobo, Bobby Henderson, whom Betty raised after his mother deserted him when he was eight. He is the restaurant’s “executive” cook. Bobo is also in love with Cristina, Betty’s daughter. She loves him as a brother and is involved with Michael Harrington, a prig and a snob. Tina has never been told who her father is and, on discovering that Betty may be dying from her recently returned cancer, is dying to find out the truths of her existence—past and present. These are the principal tenets of Danny Eaton’s play, “Betty & The Patch” enjoying its world premiere production at Eaton’s own theater, the Majestic in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Eaton is author, director, and producer. He has given his audience a very fine introduction to the work.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Flyer Is First Direct Rail Connection to NYC in 51 Years

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshires will be directly connected next month to New York City through passenger rail service for the first time in more than 50 years. After five years of planning, the Berkshire Flyer will begin transporting people from New York's Penn Station to Pittsfield via Albany-Rensselaer in New York on July 8. Officials are celebrating this as an economic development project that will enhance one of the county's key sectors: tourism.
PITTSFIELD, MA
105.5 The Wolf

Access to Popular Copack, NY Waterfall ‘Permanently’ Closes

Don't go chasing this Hudson Valley waterfall. Bash Bish waterfall is closed, kind of. Let us explain... Many hikers and non-hikers across the Hudson Valley love coming across a waterfall on their outdoor adventures. One of the most accessible and, in my personal opinion, easiest hikes in the Hudson Valley is Bash Bish in Copake.
COPAKE, NY
iBerkshires.com

Adams Free Library Pastel Painting Workshop

ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Free Library will host award-winning pastel artist Gregory Maichack. He will present his new "Jellyfish," a pastel painting workshop for adults 18+, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. No experience necessary. Seating may fill quickly, so call 413-743-8345 to register for...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Vermont, Mass Authorities Seeking Actor Ezra Miller

STAMFORD, Vt. — Another family has filed a protection order against actor Ezra Miller, this time in Greenfield (Mass.) District Court. Miller, who owns a home in Stamford, had a protection order issued against them from Standing Rock Sioux tribal court earlier this month. According to NBC News, the...
Live 95.9

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC Student Honored with 29 Who Shine Award

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College student Martha Escobar has been honored with this year's 29 Who Shine Award for her work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and with the immigrant community. Escobar recently graduated from BCC with an associate degree in psychology and will go...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Lion’s Den reopens; Kripalu celebrates 50; BWB honorees; The Venture Out Project buys land; new OLLI director; COFAR website; Realtor honored

STOCKBRIDGE — The Lion’s Den, a pub in the lower level of the historic Red Lion Inn, reopened on Friday, June 17. After being closed for two years, the newly refurbished restaurant opened with a new menu from executive chef Jon Sterrett. The Lion’s Den will offer small artisan meals and a variety of unique cocktails and beers.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Incubator Space Opens on Park Street

ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Incubator, an art, retail and small-event space, has opened at 35 Park St. as part of the redevelopment of the Adams Theater. The space, funded by a one-time pop-up grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, is a collaboration between Adams Theater founder Yina Moore and 1Berkshire. Inside is a small coffee bar operated by Adams-based Poseidon Coffee, art created by local artists, shared office space and a conference area.
ADAMS, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: A look at the Berkshires’ role in the Underground Railroad

Juneteenth — Cheshire manufactured everything from cheese to glass. The Berkshire town was pleased to be well-known for its manufacturing. However, Cheshire also had a secret. The Underground Railroad ran through Cheshire and beyond to freedom. In addition to helping fleeing slaves, they say, Cheshire hustled the fiery abolitionist...

