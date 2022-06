Rock Valley, Iowa — The citizens of Rock Valley are being asked to conserve water. The City of Rock Valley has enacted a Water Watch. City officials tell us that means voluntary consumer limitations for all water customers. The voluntary water restrictions shall apply to all properties, including those properties that utilize wells or sand points to water their lawns. They say the City’s watering restrictions do not apply to people who are watering gardens.

