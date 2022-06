My husband and I have totally different preferences and habits when it comes to sleep. I am a night owl and he is a morning lark. I wake up to pee a couple of times a night because I am a big water drinker — this drives him crazy. He snores which keeps me up — and drives me crazy. We are thinking about sleeping in different bedrooms... but is this a terrible idea for our relationship? We know of one other couple who does this and it seems to actually help their marriage. —Desperately Seeking a Sleep Solution.

