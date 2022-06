Authorities have identified the man who died in an Orofino fire over the weekend as 60-year-old Robert Mason. Deputies from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office, along with the Orofino Fire Department and Clearwater County Ambulance, responded to the fire at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday at No. 5 Chinook Lane in the Hidden Village area. Witnesses reported the house was fully engulfed and one occupant was inside. Fire crews managed to contain the blaze, but not before Mason had succumbed to smoke inhalation.

OROFINO, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO