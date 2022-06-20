ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sacramento Police investigating north area homicide

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that took place around 4 am Sunday morning. The Sacramento Police Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. Homicide Investigation – 2700 Block of Branch Street. On June 19, 2022 shortly after 4 a.m.,...

CBS Sacramento

Stockton Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Sacramento Man

ELVERTA (CBS13) – A Stockton woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sacramento man in Placer County. Detectives with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office say, back on March 20, deputies responded to a service call on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane. There, deputies found a bleeding man lying on the street. That man, later identified as 53-year-old Sacramento resident Fred Cornacchioli, was rushed to the hospital but soon died from his injuries. Exactly how Cornacchioli was injured is unclear, but the sheriff’s office has since announced that 44-year-old Stockton resident Sopheap Om had been arrested in connection to homicide. Investigators are still seeking information on the case. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office tip line.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Placer County homicide of Sacramento man

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in connection with a March 20 homicide on Palladay Road. Sopheap Om, 44, of Stockton was arrested as a suspect in the homicide of Fred Cornacchioli, 53, of Sacramento on Palladay Road and Dyer Lane in Elverta, according to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left 1 Dead On Branch Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Branch Street just after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and, by Monday, were able to identify 28-year-old Deon Conley as the suspect. Conley was arrested late Monday afternoon after detectives served a search warrant at a residence in Sacramento County. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting has still not been detailed by investigators.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
FOX40

Tracy Police investigating two assaults at Pescadero Park

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the last three weeks the Tracy Police Department said they have responded to two calls for assaults at El Pescadero Park. The most recent one occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Monday when a 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked by an unknown assailant and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park. Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released. Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
TRACY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: 3 Cars Damaged In Fire At Sacramento Parking Lot

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cars were damaged after a fire in a Sacramento parking lot Wednesday morning. The scene was along Alhambra Boulevard, near L Street. Incident info: Just before 8am a vehicle fire occurred on Alhambra Blvd near L Street. No injuries reported and it’s been undetermined exactly how the fire began. pic.twitter.com/QYIIrm2GLf — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 22, 2022 Sacramento Fire says crews responded just before 8 a.m. and found a car quickly going up in smoke. Firefighters quickly went to work and put out the flames. No injuries were reported, but firefighters say a total of three vehicles were damaged. Exactly how the fire started is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

47-year-old drowns at Folsom Lake

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that the man was no longer behind them.
FOLSOM, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Driver

Accident on Sunrise Boulevard Results in a Fatality and Serious Injury. A single-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova on June 18 killed the driver and injured a passenger. The accident happened sometime before 2:00 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard, southbound, close to Gold Country Boulevard. Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department responded to the accident scene.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, vandalism, battery arrests

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 25. Julia Maurine Taylor, 50, was arrested on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of Go For Broke...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary June 16-20, 2022

Charges: PC 496 (D), 148 (A)(1) Suspect: COLLINS, JACOB (WMA, 26, ARRESTED) PC 273.5 (A), 243 (D), 148 (A)(1), 29800 (A)(1), 30305 (A)(1), 32310 (A) Suspect: PRINCE, ARLANDIS (BMA, 52, ARRESTED) PC 245(A)(4) Felony. ASSAULT BY MEANS OF FORCE LIKELY TO PRODUCE GBI. PC 273.5(A) Felony. CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE...
ELK GROVE, CA

