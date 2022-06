INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is urging Indiana parents seeking COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years to contact the vaccine site listed at www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance prior to visiting a vaccine provider to ensure the vaccine is available and that no appointment is required. Although some sites may be able to accommodate walk-ins, many sites, including pharmacies and hospitals, indicated Tuesday afternoon that they are requiring appointments due to limited initial supplies of vaccines.

