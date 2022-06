An Ottumwa man is facing charges stemming from an alleged confrontation early Sunday evening. According to court documents, at around 5:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, 33 year old Kellen Michael Crowder was allegedly involved in an argument with an unnamed victim at a residence on N. Fellows Street. The incident report states that Crowder told the victim he would “kill her and throw her in the river”. Additionally, the report states that Crowder grabbed the victim by the neck and stated he would put her under the house.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO