San Diego, CA

Padres' Austin Nola: Two-run homer in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Nola went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Rockies. Nola sent Luke Voit...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting versus Braves Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jurickson Profar carries Padres past Diamondbacks

Jurickson Profar had four hits and drove in two runs Wednesday as the San Diego Padres scored six runs in the first two innings against Madison Bumgarner to defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 and complete a three-game series sweep. The Padres, who have won six of seven games this...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes bag in win

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez opened the scoring with a ground rule double to knock in J.P. Crawford in the first inning. In the third, Rodriguez added a single, a steal and a run. He's posted multiple hits in four of his last six games, notching five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Overall, the rookie outfielder has a .276/.337/.441 slash line, 19 stolen bases, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 14 doubles through 69 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Rangers rap 4 HRs in shutout of Phillies

Nathaniel Lowe and Jonah Heim connected on back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun each belted two-run homers in the eighth to power the Texas Rangers to a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. Martin Perez (5-2) tossed...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Drives in four runs

Cruz went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs. Cruz was as advertised in his season debut Monday, flashing his potential as a five-tool star. His most impactful moment was a rocket line-drive double that brought in three runs during the third inning. Per MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old shortstop recorded the fastest throw by an MLB infielder this season while also posting elite sprint speeds. Cruz posted a .758 OPS with Triple-A Indianapolis this season but it looks like he'll be a permanent fixture in the Pirates' lineup moving forward.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: Losing work to Hoy Park

Castillo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs. On the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Swarmer) for the second straight day, Castillo looks like he'll have to settle for a short-side platoon role for the Pirates, who are giving the lefty-hitting Hoy Park a look at the keystone. Castillo's opportunities could become more scarce within the next week or so, as fellow infielders Kevin Newman (groin) and Josh VanMeter (finger) will start rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday and could be activated from the injured list after playing a few games in the minors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts across six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday. Gallen was strong in this outing, though the three walks matched his season high. He gave up an RBI double to Ha-Seong Kim in the third inning and a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the sixth. Gallen has logged quality starts in three of his last four outings, though he doesn't have a win to show for it in that span. He's pitched well in 2022 with a 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 71 innings overall across 13 starts. The right-hander is projected for a rematch at home versus the Padres next week.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Can't complete five innings

Wainwright allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings Wednesday versus the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision. This was just the second time all year Wainwright's failed to complete five innings, and both of those games were against the Brewers. He was responsible for solo home runs by Rowdy Tellez and Andrew McCutchen in this contest as well as both runs in the Brewers' fifth-inning rally. The poor start saw Wainwright's ERA tick up to 3.32 with a 1.26 WHIP and 67:25 K:BB across 84 innings overall. He's projected for a more favorable home start versus the Marlins next week.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion: Returns to minors

Encarnacion was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. The 24-year-old went 1-for-8 with a grand slam, a stolen base and an additional run scored across his first two big-league games, but he'll return to the minors with Jesus Sanchez (illness) activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Encarnacion has a .260/.336/.442 slash line in 26 games since being promoted to Jacksonville in mid-May, and he should remain in the mix for a return to the Marlins whenever outfield depth is needed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Wins arbitration case

Fried will make $6.85 million in 2022 after winning his arbitration case against Atlanta, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While Fried and Atlanta were unable to reach an agreement prior to a hearing, the southpaw will make $250,000 more than the $6.6 million that the team offered. The 28-year-old has posted a 1.93 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 32.2 innings over his last five starts and projects to make his next start on the road against the Dodgers on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ

