MFD Providing “Cool” Relief to Monmouth Residents

Kathleen Marie Kennedy, 92, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. She was born October 19, 1929 in Oakville, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Ruby (Malcom) Reiman. Kathy was reared and educated in Iowa. After graduating high school, she moved to Burlington for a short period of time and later moved to Galesburg. Kathy worked in the Supervisor of Assessments Office at the Knox County Courthouse for around 10 years and then worked at the Galesburg City Assessor’s Office for around 20 years, retiring in 1994. She married Stanley M. Kennedy on February 29, 1996 in Mission, Texas. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2004.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO