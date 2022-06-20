MFD Providing “Cool” Relief to Monmouth Residents

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
This week, the city council voted 4-1 to proceed with a master plan agreement with Farnsworth Group for around $19,000. Churchill Junior High has officially closed its doors as a school, but the city of Galesburg is moving forward with a study that will determine the building’s viability as a community center.
The City of Monmouth has selected Hanson Engineering as the new Monmouth Municipal Airport engineer, which Hanson will prepare an airport layout plan for long term improvements at the airport as well as a detailed five-year plan. City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher shares upcoming projects at the hangar:. “This retainer now...
The historic Hale Memorial Church on Peoria's West Bluff once again faces the wrecking ball. Kim Blickenstaff's KDB Group will ask the city's historic preservation commission for leave to demolish the building at 401 W. High during a special hearing next week. KDB purchased the building from an out-of-state couple...
A mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours has been issued for residents on 12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue in Silvis, according to a news release from the city. Once the boil order has been lifted, affected homes will be notified, the release says.
Summer is in full swing and with it brings the heat and humidity. Monmouth Fire Captain Craig Cozadd reminds of taking precautions while working outdoors and when burning in the heat:. “Hydration, in the fire service we teach pre-hydration. Usually they say if you are in the situation and you...
The Stoneware Museum of Monmouth is hosting a Stoneware Fest and Swap meet this Saturday, June 25th from 8 am to 2 pm. Curator Carol Parrish previews what can be seen during the event:. The Stoneware Museum of Monmouth is located at 507 South Sunny Lane and open Saturdays 8...
Last fall, the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency closed four, drop-off recycling sites. On Tuesday, members of Bring Back the Bins will attend the agency's public hearing about next year's budget. Phil Dennis, the chair of the group says the lack of accessibility to recycling is harmful to county...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is expanding its reach in Tazewell and Woodford counties. The non-profit held a ribbon-cutting for its new donation center in East Peoria on Tuesday. The facility is located within Spring Pointe Plaza, at 119 West Spring Creek Road. Leadership with Goodwill said the new center makes […]
Burlington, IA- The President of Transitions DMC is leading a committee seeking to convert the Lincolnville Motel into a homeless shelter. The Burlington Beacon reports that before that can happen, a rezoning hearing, opposition from surrounding homeowners and businesses, and other obstacles must be taken care of. Transitions DMC President...
Harrington’s Pub in Bettendorf will be hosting a fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for former local radio personality Gary Stibolt, who also taught or mentored many Quad-City area disc jockeys, including Red Hot Brian Scott and WRMJ’s Terry James. Stibolt is suffering from terminal cancer and is...
Three Monmouth Police Department employees were recently recognized at the Monmouth City Council meeting for their dedicated service to the Monmouth community, shares Communications Director Ken Helms:. “Officer Marlon Williams has been with the department for five years. Jarred Beckman has been with the department for seven years and PSO...
Kathleen Marie Kennedy, 92, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. She was born October 19, 1929 in Oakville, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Ruby (Malcom) Reiman. Kathy was reared and educated in Iowa. After graduating high school, she moved to Burlington for a short period of time and later moved to Galesburg. Kathy worked in the Supervisor of Assessments Office at the Knox County Courthouse for around 10 years and then worked at the Galesburg City Assessor’s Office for around 20 years, retiring in 1994. She married Stanley M. Kennedy on February 29, 1996 in Mission, Texas. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2004.
A QC distillery is now pouring their famous cocktails at a new downtown Davenport location. Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire “soft opened” their “Downtown Lounge” at 318 East 2nd St. over the weekend. The building houses their new cocktail bar and will also house a...
Stephen Michael Dennison, 73, of Altona, Illinois, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 after drowning with his brother, Keith doing what they loved, fishing. Steve was born July 26, 1948 at his grandmother’s home in Toulon, Illinois, the son of George E. and Jessie M. (Cantwell) Dennison. He attended and graduated from ROVA High School in 1967 where he excelled in basketball. Steve met and married the love of his life, Linda Lee Thurman on September 26, 1970 in Galesburg.
The Mercado on Fifth in downtown Moline is hot, not just because of the blistering heat this month. The six-year-old nonprofit — which hosts a popular Friday market (with food, vendors and live music) from 5 to 10 p.m. at 12th Street and 5th Avenue — has seen its attendance explode in the past couple years. It’s also focused on growing its outreach to help support local small businesses.
A grain silo at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, in Des Moines County collapsed on Tuesday morning, falling into another silo and rupturing its side while pushing an overhead grain storage bin off its foundation. One person was still unaccounted for on Tuesday. Emergency crews from area counties have...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, and the Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) plan to test invasive carp deterrence technology at the Peoria Lock and Dam on the Illinois River, River Mile 157.7. Work is planned for August 16 through August 18 from 6 a.m.- 6 p.m. for installation, and from […]
A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up a...
YARMOUTH, Iowa — One man is missing after a grain silo collapsed Tuesday morning, June 21 in Des Moines County, Iowa. Authorities were alerted to the collapse at 23400 205th Avenue in Yarmouth at about 8:50 a.m. The building is owned by Agri-Way Partners LLC. News 8's crew at...
