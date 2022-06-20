ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston (Houston, TX)

 2 days ago

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report

On Sunday, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision in southeast Houston. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of Galveston Road near Clear Lake City Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash. On arrival, responders found a body lying in the road [...]

