Dayton, OH

Lanes reopen on I-75 SB at Carillon Blvd.

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was blocking the right 2 lanes of I-75 southbound.

According to ODOT, there was a crash near State Route 741 on I-75 southbound.

Delays on I-75 NB due to crash

Details are still limited.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

