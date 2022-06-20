Agenda: June 21st, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, the SFD was dispatched to 106 Robs Way for a commercial structure fire Saturday, June 18. According to the company’s website, Panda Express occupies that address. Upon arrival, flames were observed coming from the roof of the building with heavy smoke. After confirming that all occupants were out of the building, the utilities were secured and access was made to the roof with a hose line. The fire was extinguished and crews began to overhaul the area to search for a possible extension of the fire.
