Agenda: June 21st, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting

Michelle Billman: Let’s start with the race for Reno mayor. Lucia Starbuck: So out of the 11 candidates, the top two will advance to the general election. Incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve has received the most votes. She was initially elected to Reno City Council in 2012 and then mayor since 2014. She prides herself on the revitalization of downtown, though critics say she prioritizes developers over community members. Following Schieve is businessman Eddie Lorton, a vocal critic of city council. This is his third time running for mayor, and this race is much closer than 2018. Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus of Ward 1 has conceded.

1 DAY AGO