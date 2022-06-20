ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Agenda: June 21st, 2022 Lassen County Board of Supervisors Meeting

There will be a Lassen County Board...

kunr.org

Breaking down preliminary results for Reno mayor, city council, Washoe Co. commission and school board

Michelle Billman: Let’s start with the race for Reno mayor. Lucia Starbuck: So out of the 11 candidates, the top two will advance to the general election. Incumbent Mayor Hillary Schieve has received the most votes. She was initially elected to Reno City Council in 2012 and then mayor since 2014. She prides herself on the revitalization of downtown, though critics say she prioritizes developers over community members. Following Schieve is businessman Eddie Lorton, a vocal critic of city council. This is his third time running for mayor, and this race is much closer than 2018. Reno City Council member Jenny Brekhus of Ward 1 has conceded.
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Update for June 20th

The arrival of summer means the return of the Susanville Farmer’s Market on Pancera Plaza in Historic Uptown Susanville. The market is held each Saturday, from 8:00 to 12:00p.m., thru October 1st. This year Wednesday evening markets have been scheduled. The market will feature fresh produce, meats, local crafts,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Makes Decision to Abandon Hayden Hill Transmission Line

Lassen Municipal Utility District’s General Manager, Pat Holley, announced Friday that the utility district intends to remove the Hayden Hill transmission line. As part of the announcement, a letter was sent earlier this month to local government officials and community partners. “As prescribed in the 1991, Hayden Hill Mine...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Fire Department Reminds Residents of June 27th Weed Abatement Deadline

The Susanville Fire Department is reminding city residents that the Weed Abatement deadline is Monday, June 27th, 2022 for removal of weeds and fire hazards. “We are asking that all hazards be mitigated before the deadline,” explains Assistant Fire Chief Tom Hernandez. “The following Weed Abatement Standards are designed to assist firefighting efforts by, prevention of, or slowing the spread of fire.”
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – June 20, 1954

Susanville’s Honorary Queen for its Centennial has been here for the Whole Century. Yuana Roxie Peconom, oldest living resident of Susanville, is approximately 105 years old. Roxie was born on what is now known as the old Hulsman place at the foot of Diamond Mountain in Lassen county, apparently in 1849.
SUSANVILLE, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: why is WCSD throwing out old furniture?

Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file, one of our viewers wrote in with a question about the opening of the new O'Brien Middle School in Stead. As demolition of the old school draws near, our viewer Mike noticed dumpsters full of chairs, desks and garbage cans outside the school. Why is the district tossing out all of that furniture?
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 13-16: With summer fun comes summer hazards

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 13-16, 2022. June 13. Burn...
QUINCY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for June 19th

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
susanvillestuff.com

Chief Cochran Releases Susanville’s May Crime Statistics

Officers from the Susanville Police Department responded to more than 1,600 incidents in the month of May according to statistics released by Police Chief Ryan Cochran. 779 calls for service, 829 officer initiated checks, 529 business and building checks and 26 vehicle and pedestrian checks comprised the 1,608 incidents logged by the department during the month.
SUSANVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Spanish Springs robbery

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who robbed the Walgreens in Spanish Springs Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. June 20, 2022 at the store on Pyramid Highway and Eagle Canyon Drive. The Washoe County...
Lassen County News

Fire burns Robs Way restaurant

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, the SFD was dispatched to 106 Robs Way for a commercial structure fire Saturday, June 18. According to the company’s website, Panda Express occupies that address. Upon arrival, flames were observed coming from the roof of the building with heavy smoke. After confirming that all occupants were out of the building, the utilities were secured and access was made to the roof with a hose line. The fire was extinguished and crews began to overhaul the area to search for a possible extension of the fire.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett

It’s full-on summer in the Bennett household and that means that mom is in Miss Lassen County pageant mode. This year we have eleven lovely young ladies to introduce you to, but that will come at a later date. They have already been busy with workshops in speech writing...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Trevizu makes Dean’s List

Isaiah Trevizu, of Janesville, was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Trevizu is a junior majoring in biology.
JANESVILLE, CA

