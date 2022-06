With summer comes road construction, and road repair season. Here is the rundown of Ohio Department of Transportation road repairs throughout the Valley:. I-76/I-80 lane restrictions: Austintown Township. For pavement repairs, nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., between state Route 534 and I-80 at the Ohio Turnpike. I-80 between Ohio Turnpike to east of state Route 46. The expected completion date is late June.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO