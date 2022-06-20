ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of...

www.kttn.com

kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Injured In Accident Near Joplin

A Chillicothe woman had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident, Saturday on Missouri 66, west of Joplin. State Troopers report 30-year-old Roseanna L Ralston of Chillicothe was a passenger in the car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, KS. The report states Scantlin was westbound at about 5:00 pm Saturday and rand off the right side of the road and the vehicle overturned. Ralston was not wearing a safety belt.
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Paula Suzanne Miller

Paula Suzanne Miller, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, Missouri. Paula was born the daughter of Paul Maston and Mildred Lavonne (Dockery) Henderson on September 7, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to David Miller on August 26, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as an activity director for Fountains Corp, Indiana Hills, and John Knox Village. Paula was a member of the Adams Association of Activity Directors and served as past president of the National Association of Activity Professionals. She was an avid crafter, and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and making flower arrangements. Paula loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, planning themed parties, taking nursing home residents out on excursions, and traveling with her husband, David.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Head-on Collision Injures Two Marshall Residents

Two Marshall residents were injured in a head-on collision that occurred early Tuesday morning in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2003 Honda, driven by 24-year-old Charles C. Doss of Marshall, struck a westbound 2013 Chevrolet, driven by 32-year-old Iycel M. Medina-Orozco of Marshall, head-on at 260th Road and Quartz Road at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
MARSHALL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Out of State Fugitive Arrested Monday in Dekalb County

An out of state fugitive from Gardner, Kansas was arrested Monday in Dekalb County. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol just before 9 P.M. they arrested 19-year-old Roman G. Samuels who was wanted on a Johnson County felony warrant for disorderly conduct. Samuels was booked into...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle strikes Hedrick Medical Center clinic building

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center. Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Recent Bookings At Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Two recent bookings are in the report from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Sheriff Steve Cox says:. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Sunday, by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged 3rd degree Assault. Bond was set at $2,500. 25-year-old Dalton Robert Declue-Holt...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in two vehicle crash in SW Joplin; Joplin Fire peel back top of car to rescue occupants

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday reports of a crash at 32nd and Schifferdecker alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and Newton County EMS and METS ambulance responded. Two vehicles collided just north of the 32nd and Schifferdecker intersection. A black passenger car required extrication of the driver and passenger. It took about 15 minutes to peel...
JOPLIN, MO
KIX 105.7

Two Arrested After High-speed Motorcycle Pursuit

Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle traveling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two teenagers crash on Oregon Road north of Cameron

Two teenagers were in a car that failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off a road where it struck a tree on Oregon Road, one mile north of Cameron. A passenger, 18-year-old Jack Kissire of Turney received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Liberty Hospital. The car was driven by a 15-year-old girl from Cameron who wasn’t hurt.
CAMERON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Alford plea leads to a manslaughter sentencing in SWMO, and Parsons lake closed until further notice

MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.
JOPLIN, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Andrew Jonathon Sizemore

Andrew Sizemore, a 65-year-old Spickard resident, passed away at 4:10 a.m., Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, Missouri. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oregon. Andrew Jonathon Sizemore was...
TRENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man accused of shooting deputy has case moved to Linn County

The case of a Randolph County man accused of shooting a deputy is transferred to another county on a change of venue. A Randolph County judge, last week, moved the case of Jason Garner, of Moberly, to Linn County. Garner was arrested in March after he allegedly grabbed a deputy’s...
MOBERLY, MO
KSDK

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021.
VERNON COUNTY, MO

