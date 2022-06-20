Ebony Mitchell wins Miss Arkansas 2022

Ebony Mitchell, 25, from Harrison won the 84th Miss Arkansas 2022 pageant. Courtesy of Danny Barger.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell from Harrison won Miss Arkansas 2022 on Saturday, June 18. She will represent Arkansas at Miss America in Connecticut.

After beating 44 other candidates, Miss Arkansas 2021, Whitney Williams crowned Mitchell the 84th Miss Arkansas at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

Along with winning the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant, Mitchell, won over $40,000 in scholarships and more than $75,000 in awards, clothing, transportation and gifts, according to a press release.

Arkansans will get a chance to meet Mitchell as she will travel across the Natural State promoting her platform of “A Responsible Digital You” and speaking in support of the goals of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America system, according to the press release.

Mitchell is a University of Central Arkansas alum where she received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2019. She also is a John Brown University 2022 graduate where she earned her Masters of Health Administration, according to the press release.

Over $205,000 in scholarships were awarded throughout the week to various contestants.

