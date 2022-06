BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Jerome Bridges walks in front of the memorial to the victims of the racist attack at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, one word comes to mind. On May 14, Bridges was inside the store — store number 250 — where he's worked for the past four years. He was just doing his job as a scan coordinator when he heard the shots.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO