Lincoln, NE

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE RAW

By PWMania.com Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, WWE will broadcast RAW from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The show has sold 5,584 tickets, with 406 remaining, according...

wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Reason Why WWE Pulled Rhea Ripley From Title Match At Money In The Bank

Rhea Ripley earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, but this week Belair announced on Raw that Rhea Ripley has been pulled from the title match because she’s not medically cleared to compete. Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Person
Becky Lynch
PWMania

News and Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Riddle’s appearance on tonight’s RAW is being advertised on the WWE Events website and at the arena, as PWMania.com previously reported. He is slated to wrestle Seth Rollins in his hometown, but it appears that he will not be performing on television tonight. According to a new report...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch With Her Daughter Roux: “All For You Kid” (Photo)

Not often do members of the WWE Universe get a glimpse at the personal life of Becky Lynch. The women’s wrestling star doesn’t share many photos or videos of herself with her family on social media posts. Over the weekend, however, “Big Time Becks” broke from that tradition...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

WWE is booking Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar again…and that’s a problem

With injuries plaguing the company, WWE decided to have Roman Reigns defend his title against Brock Lesnar yet again for SummerSlam, and that’s a problem. WWE is dealing with huge injuries at the top of their babyface depth chart. Cody Rhodes is sidelined up to nine months after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Randy Orton could potentially miss the remainder of 2022 due to a back injury. The latter hurts WWE the most, as reports indicated that Orton was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Responds to Headline Saying He Might Be On a Better Run Than Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins has never been one to doubt himself, and he recently offered a correction to a headline suggesting he might be on a better run than Roman Reigns. The New York Post ran an article that read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” arguing that Rollins’ current run is on the level or even better than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Rollins saw the article and shared it — with one suggestion.
WWE
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Appears On Raw, Hypes John Cena’s Return

Vince McMahon made his second WWE TV appearance in a week, showing up on tonight’s WWE Raw to hype John Cena’s return. McMahon appeared on tonight’s show after appearing on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, his second consecutive appearance since he stepped down as Chairman and CEO due to the investigation by WWE’s Board of Directors into allegations he paid a $3 million hush payment to a former employee that he had an affair with.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling World Reacts To Ezekiel And Elias Segment On WWE Raw

WWE took the Ezekiel – Elias – Kevin Owens storyline to new heights on Monday’s “Raw,” and fans and wrestlers alike loved every second of it. Prior to the Elias concert, WWE aired a special backstage encounter between the two brothers, which was apparently doctored to look like they were both sitting in the same room. Once Elias’ concert started, an irate Owens interrupted to question the legitmacy of the brothers’ meeting, claiming that they used CGI effects to deceive the WWE Universe. However, Owens would grow even more annoyed when Ezekiel popped up on the Titantron from the backstage area with Elias still in the ring. Thereafter Elias got the audience to sing along to a song that went “Kevin Owens is a liar,” which led to Owens tossing the guitar out of the ring. Elias retaliated by striking Owens with his signature jumping knee followed by a guitar shot to the back.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (6/20)

As the Road to Money In the Bank continues, tonight’s WWE RAW will be broadcast live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Riddle is being advertised by the arena and the WWE Events website for tonight’s show, just days after losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is advertised in the arena as a dark main event.
LINCOLN, NE
ComicBook

WWE: Scrapped Plans Revealed for New Member of Roman Reigns' The Bloodline Faction

Solo Sikoa, real name Joseph "Sefa" Fatu, signed with WWE back in August 2021 and arrived on the NXT roster that November. He has since established himself as one of the more promising stars on the NXT 2.0 brand as a contender for the NXT North American Championship, but many fans are simply waiting for him to jump to WWE's main roster and align with his brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and cousin Roman Reigns as a member of The Bloodline faction. Sikoa revealed in a new interview with BT Sport this week that WWE considered shooting him right up to the main roster to be the group's newest member, but that quickly changed.
WWE
Fightful

Vince McMahon Investigation, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Brock Lesnar, WWE MITB | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 7 of Fightful Wrestling Roundtable kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 21. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) with panelists Chris Van Vliet (Insight), Alex Lajas (Complex) and Alex McCarthy (Talk Sport). The week's topics include: what impact the Vince McMahon investigation could have on Stephanie McMahon, how the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door card is shaping up, Brock Lesnar's return on WWE SmackDown, and who should win the men and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at WWE MITB.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Elias Returns On WWE Raw

Last week Ezekiel announced that Elias would be returning to Raw on tonight’s show, and fans couldn’t wait to see how WWE would pull of the Elias appearance. Elias first made his return in a pre-taped backstage segment which featured him sitting side by side with Ezekiel on a couch.
WWE
PWMania

Latest Update on Charlotte Flair, Possible WWE Return Date

Charlotte Flair is set to appear at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in the “I Quit!” match at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, Flair has been out of action. After that match, WWE stated that Flair had broken her arm and would be out indefinitely, but she was actually written out of the storylines so she could marry Andrade El Idolo of AEW. On May 27, they married in Mexico.
RALEIGH, NC

