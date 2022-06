HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez homered twice as the Houston Astros dispatched the New York Mets with ease in a 5-3 win to complete a two-game sweep Wednesday.Next up, a trip to the Big Apple to face the MLB-leading New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge, the only player who's hit more homers than Alvarez this season."Whenever a player goes to New York and plays there, it's just really exciting with the history of that team and the ballpark," Alvarez through a translator. "We know they're a really good team so we're just going to compete and try to win."Alvarez hit two...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO