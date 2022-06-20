ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident delayed traffic on I-680

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A one-car accident backed up traffic on I-680 in Youngstown Monday.

Crews responded to I-680 Southbound between Route 193 and Route 422 around 7:30 a.m.

Transformer issue causes hundreds to lose power in Trumbull County

No injuries were reported.

