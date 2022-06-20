Accident delayed traffic on I-680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A one-car accident backed up traffic on I-680 in Youngstown Monday.
Crews responded to I-680 Southbound between Route 193 and Route 422 around 7:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
