A federal judge on Wednesday tossed a lawsuit challenging a change to the Alabama Democratic Party bylaws that ushered in a regime change in 2019. District Court Judge Austin Huffaker ruled that the change to the bylaws, which were undertaken at the request of the national Democratic Party in order to bring Alabama’s regulations into compliance with the national party, didn’t violate any portion of a 1991 federal court consent decree, nor did the changes violate the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO