Minneapolis, MN

Man who took selfie inside U.S. Capitol during riots facing charges

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Department of Justice says another Minnesotan is facing charges in connection with the January 6th...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 6

Tom Christophersen
2d ago

I want to see them go after all the true rioters that burned down business, and police stations, squad cars, ECT. with the same vigor as this. there were many more people killed, and injured in all that molarky that the media, politicians, and judges overlook.

Reply(1)
2
 

Related
KFIL Radio

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Eagan, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Supreme Court orders Minneapolis to hire more cops as city down more than 200 officers from 2 years ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis must hire police officers or explain in court why it can't, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Monday. But city records show that the police force is down more than 260 officers from the same time two years ago—and still short of the minimum 731 the court is ordering.The state's highest court upheld part of a district court ruling finding that the "mayor has a clear legal duty under the Minneapolis City Charter to employ at least 731 sworn police officers," and returned the case to the lower court, which will have a hearing as early as next week where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday. Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Fourth defendant sentenced in death of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

MINNEAPOLIS — A fourth defendant has been sentenced in the December 2019 death of 28-year-old Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins of Minneapolis was earlier convicted of aiding and abetting premediated first-degree murder, and carries a sentence of life without possibility of release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 ex-frat members indicted in hazing that left Eden Prairie student blind

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect in Saint Michael has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at 599 Central Ave. W. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle.
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS  - A Minnesota man who works at a post office in Eagan has been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. has been federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, an affidavit says. The tipster said Bratjan, who had been living with his father near Syracuse, New York, took a...
willmarradio.com

10-Year-Old St. Paul Boy Faces Surgery For Injuries Caused By Fireworks

(St. Paul, MN) -- A 10-year-old St. Paul boy faces surgery for injuries caused by a fireworks accident on Father’s Day. Jacob Beard was outside with his parents watching a neighbor’s fireworks display when one firework malfunctioned, shot sideways, and hit the boy from about 60-feet away. K-M-S-P/T-V reports he was rushed to the burn center at Regions Hospital with first-, second-, and third-degree burns. The victim was released from the hospital Tuesday but he still faces surgery next week.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN

