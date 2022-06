The NFL Draft has not been too kind to the Las Vegas Raiders in recent years. They drafted arguable “busts” in the first round, such as Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram. Alex Leatherwood also struggled mightily in his rookie year, though there’s still hope for him. Some may be labeled busts due to their lack of production or inability to stay on the field. On the other hand, they do serve a purpose, and all of them still find themselves with their team. It just depends on how you view and value each player. Regardless, the first round hasn’t been kind to the Raiders, but the later rounds are another story.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO