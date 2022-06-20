Authorities cancel alert on Taliaferro County man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are searching for 78-year-old Linda Scarbrough. Linda was last seen on the 2900 block of Algernon Drive on June 20th at 9:00am. She is wheelchair bound and my be attempting to travel to Alabama. If you have any information, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1080.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO