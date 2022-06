BIG FLATS, NY (WETM) – Coming up this Saturday, two great community events will take place in the Southern Tier. On Saturday, June 25th, 2022 starting in the morning, the 26th Annual American Pride Ride will thunder through the Twin Tiers this Saturday to raise money and toys for local kids and veterans. This Saturday’s ride will leave from Corning Building Company in South Corning at 10 am and return to the Arnot Mall at 4 pm. The riders love seeing the public cheering them on as they pass by so if you don’t ride but want to show your support, find a spot along their route and cheer them on as they go by.

