Gordon Ramsay Called A Unique Take On Beef Wellington A 'Hot Mess'

If you became a fan of chef Michael Silverstein when he competed on Season 10 of "MasterChef," then you'll be happy to see him return to the show for Season 12, "MasterChef: Back to Win." This time around, chef Silverstein says he's ready to win, telling Mashed, "I felt this was my chance for redemption. This was my shot to prove that I am much better than 15th place ... So I'm going to set out and do that." After winning his apron in finale-worthy fashion, the chef says he's "ready to show that I am one of the toughest competitors in that kitchen," adding, "I'm one of the best chefs that's walked in through those double doors, and I'm going to show it this season.

TV SHOWS ・ 20 HOURS AGO