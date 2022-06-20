1 person killed, another seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident in Jurupa Valley (Jurupa Valley, CA) Nationwide Report

On early Saturday morning, one person was killed while another person suffered serious injuries following a traffic collision in Jurupa Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 1:25 a.m. on the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway, west of Valley Way [...]

