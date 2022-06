CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been killed in a two vehicle wreck on Mammoth Cave Road at Rock Cabin Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Police say the initial investigation shows Melanie Carrol, 25, of Goshen, KY was driving westbound on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of her, waiting to turn. Carrol swerved left into oncoming traffic and hit another car driven by Piotr Szymczyk, 44, head on.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO