FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities say a suspect is under arrest and facing murder charges after shooting and killing a man in a Fredericksburg motel parking lot. The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. Sunday at the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road. Deputies say they arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO